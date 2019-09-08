Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider reports the 153rd Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days is a success, owing to “vast support we have in and around the Walla Walla Valley.”
It takes a village to run such a big operation, and “the staff at Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and I would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who made this year such a fun and safe time,” Mark said in a release.
Among those helping out were personnel from U.S. Veterans Affairs, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Walla Walla Emergency Management Department and Don Johnson Sales Inc. “for the use of their phenomenal equipment, making it possible for us to have a secure command post and break stations, out of the weather, for everyone to brief, debrief and get much needed breaks.”
Time, resources, food and drinks came to all the police personnel who staffed the fair from the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Foundation, Hot Mamas’ Espresso, Hidden Valley Bakery, Albertsons, Super 1 Foods, Walmart, John’s Wheatland Bakery, Walla Walla Commissioned Deputies Association and various donors, including Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco Police Department, Kennewick Police Department, Walla Walla Police Department, West Richland Police Department, College Place Police Department, Washington State Patrol, the Department of Corrections, WESCOM and Walla Walla Search and Rescue whose deputies, officers and troopers worked tirelessly through the heat to keep everyone safe.
They experienced a high level of kindness and support for their presence from “amazing patrons and staff of the fairgrounds,” too, Mark said
“Without everyone chipping in, we would not be able to provide the services our awesome community deserves. We are thrilled to have such great community partnerships and look forward to seeing everyone again next year. Let ‘em kick!”