The Tooth Fairy didn’t have to do a thing and must be most pleased to be backed by a team of caring Walla Walla citizens who stepped forward to help others keep the teeth they have.
A stated need for toothbrushes expressed by Patrick Kennedy at Helpline launched Walla Wallan Elsie Flemmer into action.
An officer of the Wheatland Village Resident Council, Elsie launched a toothbrush drive at the senior living residence on Sept. 12.
She saw results almost immediately, as fellow residents, Wheatland employees and local dentists jumped on the bandwagon.
Money came in from those unable to go shopping and with those proceeds, council officer Joyce Muzzall and Elsie shopped for those residents, resulting in several trips to the Dollar Tree. Baker Boyer Bank also donated $200 to the cause.
“There were 690 packages of every description,” she said. Some individual toothbrushes and others with two, three, four or six brushes per package. Some came in travel kits, others with travel caps or cases.
This resulted in 1,225 toothbrushes, five containers of floss, 116 tubes of toothpaste, including for dentures, 142 toothbrush cases and other miscellaneous dental items.
The drive resulted in six large cardboard boxes full of toothbrushes and related supplies, to present to Patrick during the council’s Oct. 9 meeting, Elsie said.
Joyce assisted in the project and collected several knitted or crocheted lap robes for Helpline.
“It is a wonderful feeling for all of Wheatland to be able to make the contribution to our community,” Elsie said. “When Helpline needs help, it is more blessed to give than to receive.”