SEATech students gave a helping hand during the 2019 Grand Fondo sponsored by Providence St. Mary Foundation. 

The Walk, Run or Cycle to #FINISHCANCER event on Sept. 21 raised funds that benefit the foundation’s Cancer Center Fund, the patients and ensures the center has the advanced technology, equipment and programs to directly benefit all patients fighting cancer.

The SEATech health sciences program students volunteered by taking blood pressure readings of participants and supporting the First Aid Center. 

Students are studying to become certified nursing assistants.  

