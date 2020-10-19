With a good handle on construction specifics, a demonstrated strong work ethic and doing well in interviews, former SEATech construction technology students are finding themselves in demand for work in the region.
Jackson Contractor Group, 120 W. Poplar St., contacted Eric Matson, SEATech construction technology teacher, to suss out the hiring availability of former students following the success of other recent graduates working on Jackson crews, according to a release from the Walla Walla School District.
Jackson recently hired three SEATech grads for local and regional work and are looking to hire more carpenters and laborers for Walla Walla High School and Pioneer Middle School projects and Pasco job sites.
“Of the candidates that I have interviewed, the SEATech students have better interview skills than the rest, hands down,” said Project Superintendent Chris Webb. “They also have a good understanding of construction in general and know how to work.”
Combined with the former SEATech students’ tremendous work ethic, Chris said they are in the company’s long-range plans.
“We’re hoping to make this a career for them and want them to be part of our family we are building here in Walla Walla,” said Webb. “We plan on staying in the community and want them to be a part of our company until they retire.”
These projects are prevailing wage government jobs and hourly rates for these positions start at $32 per hour. Eric said he’s reviewing his list of former students and plans to send potential candidates to Chris soon.
“The success of our graduates embodies the vision of Walla Walla Public Schools to Develop Washington’s Most Sought-After Graduates,” said CTE and SEATech Skills Center Director Jerry Maher.
“We are very proud of our students for investing time and effort into their education and utilizing their skills to pursue careers that are in high demand. They are setting a great example for students who are interested in following in their footsteps.”
The SEATech program prepares students with such skills as blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical systems, masonry and plumbing, according to the school’s website, ubne.ws/3iYcB37.
Students annually research and design renewable and nonrenewable energy sources, including building residential structures, skills applicable to a wide range of careers.
Students are trained in appropriate hand and power tool usage as industry safety is stressed.
When students finish the course, they are eligible to earn college credits and/or industry certification, including introduction to apprenticeship opportunities.
Construction Technology 2 follows with the opportunity to develop more industry experience. Students gain project management and leadership skills and a more advanced approach in the trades developing skills needed for a future in the construction industry.