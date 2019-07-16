The Boy Scouts motto is Be Prepared. That preparedness made a deep impression on members of Boy Scout Troop 305 and Scoutmaster Shawn Reser from Walla Walla when they were caught near a forest fire on July 7 at Camp Meriwether on the Oregon Coast.
“We had just had an emergency drill as part of the beginning camp programming. Our scouts were just leaving chapel — an ecumenical religious service — when the emergency sirens went off. The scouts did a fantastic job of remaining calm and heading to our meeting area. This despite seeing thick smoke and flames a short distance away.
“Camp staff had emergency preparedness plans clearly in place and they followed them to the letter. They really showed the scouts what good emergency planning looks like,” Shawn emailed. That preplanning meant they didn’t have to completely evacuate.
The Tillamook Headlight Herald newspaper reported on July 8 that “A small fire began at the south end of the beach bluff area at Camp Meriwether in the evening of July 7, possibly started by members of the public at the nearby Sand Lake Recreation Area. The Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District received the call at 7:30 p.m.
“According to the district, the fire appeared to have started on the beach. All campers and staff were assembled and accounted for in the camp dining hall awaiting instructions for emergency personnel and camp leadership.”
Shawn said camp staff and scouts modeled the (Be Prepared) motto during their camp week. “I was so impressed with our scouts, who were prepared and who seamlessly and cheerfully dealt with a multitude of inconveniences during their summer camp.”
“According to Ed Wallmark from the (Oregon Department of Forestry — Tillamook District Office), the fire was controlled as of midnight,” the Tillamook newspaper reported. Crews worked throughout the day and night. They were also stationed on the scene the following day in case of any flare ups. The NRFPD said the fire covered about 2 acres. The area believed as the origin of the fire was secured and an investigation ongoing.
The fire on camp property started at the base of the bluff on Troop 305’s Look Out campsite, Shawn added. The 790-acre Camp Meriwether is south of Cape Lookout near Cloverdale, Ore., and southwest of Tillamook. It’s the largest of the Cascade Pacific Council’s four resident scout camps in Oregon.
“Camp staff were there to guide the way. Staff did a great job keeping 450-plus people occupied while the firefighters did their work. We stayed outside until around 9:30 p.m. watching skits performed by staff and singing songs with the staff. As it got colder, staff brought us into the lodge. They provided board games, water and a small snack.
At about 11, staff opened a “sleeping room” where scouts and adults who needed quiet had a place to lay down using cardboard on concrete or plastic chairs and attempt to rest, Shawn said.
Staff updated adult leaders as news became available from incident command. At around 12:30 a.m. incident command made the decision all campsites on the overlooking bluffs would not be able to return to their campsites. Shawn and fellow adult Shawn Long retrieved their campers’ sleeping bags and pillows.
“The trees in our camp at this point still had glowing embers and the fire crew was felling problematic trees.
“They provided us with sleeping mats set up in the original Camp Meriwether Big Lodge. We slept in a large room with four other troops. It was tight and stuffy, but we had a place to lay our heads. We were thankful that Meriwether had planned for this kind of contingency.”
As their campsite was the one the fire directly affected, they spent the next two nights at Big Lodge.
Oregon Department of Forestry kept a fire crew on location until July 10, Shawn said.
His campers were allowed to grab two changes of clothes the evening of July 8 and move back into their campsite the morning of July 10. They returned to Walla Walla Saturday afternoon.
“Many of our scouts, on their quest to Eagle rank, earn the Emergency Preparedness merit badge,” Shawn said.
“The camp and our scouts did a fantastic job.”
