Most cut trees that spent the last few weeks indoors for the holidays have dried out and sprinkled little needle calling cards all over the floors of area homes.
Time to kick ‘em to the curb, as unceremonious as that seems.
The annual cleanup solution comes in the devoted efforts of Boy Scouts of America Troop 305 members, who will give those holiday trees a second purpose on Jan. 9 and 10 during their annual Christmas tree recycling drive.
Last year, more than 26 million real Christmas trees were purchased in the United States, according to the National Christmas Tree Association,” said Al Sutlick in a release.
Many of those trees are consigned to landfills, but not here as local Scouts will ensure Walla Walla and College Place residents have a better option through their recycling drive.
The trees are instead recycled into natural sanctuaries for birds on U.S. Army Corps of Engineer lands, Al said.
“This effort aligns with the Boy Scouts of America’s broader commitment to environmental conservation and to serve local communities,” said Scoutmaster Shawn Reser. “Our scouts are proud to give these trees a new purpose that will benefit spaces we can all enjoy.”
If your tree has not been picked up by 3 p.m. Jan. 10, email to treepickup@troop 305.net. Due to the number of trees, scouts cannot arrange for specific pickup times.
Residents who wish to participate in the recycling drive must remove all ornaments, lights and strands from their tree.
Participants then place their trees next to the curb by Jan. 9. Scouts and adult volunteers are instructed to follow all local COVID-19 guidance and CDC recommendations, and scouts ask that members of the public do the same so they can help keep everyone safe.
All parts of both cities and surrounding areas will be covered, but due to the stricter guidelines for physical distancing, it may take a little longer to get all the trees picked up.
The Scouts are also investigating the possibility of a couple of drop-off locations for those who may wish to take their tree down and dispose of it a little earlier.