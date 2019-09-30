Walla Wallan Luke Christensen of Scout BSA Troop 393 spent 21/2 months planning and working to rejuvenate a memorial to a World War II hero in Rooks Park to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
The completed display for naval hero Capt. Albert Harold Rooks was dedicated at Rooks Park on Sept. 21.
Luke worked with Pete Ober with the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to renovate the display. The new design replaces aging wood elements of a nautical design with rock elements, landscaping and a new information panel with color photos and a history about Rooks’ service during World War II.
Luke was responsible for planning, rounding up labor and materials and supervising the project. Members, adult leaders and others connected to Troop 393, members of the community and businesses helped and further support came from and his father, Kent Christensen, and grandparents.
Digging three holes for placement of ecology blocks took a lot of time and energy, said his mother, Alyssa Christensen.
Several Troop 393 youth members and adult leaders helped with project demolition, replacing old lumber with new around the hexagon base, preparing the site for new ground cover and picking up and delivering river rock from Wenzel Nursery, Alyssa said.
“This is not the first time the memorial display has been renovated, but hopefully it will be many years into the future until another renovation is needed,” she said.
Rooks Park was named after the Colton, Wash., native in 1956. He served 28 years in the U.S. Navy from 1914 until his death in battle in 1942.
As commander of heavy cruiser the USS Houston, Rooks was killed by enemy fire and went down with his ship in the Sunda Strait, Indonesia, on March 1, 1942.
He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor. The destroyer USS Rooks was named in his honor in 1944.
Luke met a variety of requirements to qualify for the Eagle rank, including active troop membership for at least six months after earning the rank of Life Scout and serving in a position of responsibility. He was a patrol leader for a time and chaplain. Candidates live by the Scout Oath and Law in daily life and must earn at least 21 merit badges and participate in an Eagle service project, giving leadership to others throughout the process.
“Luke has had many great scout leaders who have mentored him along the way,” Alyssa said. Also earning the Eagle rank are Luke’s older brother Kade Christensen and their father.
All labor and supplies were donated for Luke’s project: Builders First Source provided pressure-treated lumber for the display’s hexagon base; Double T Construction provided machinery and time to move the ecology blocks and place three new boulders; American Rock Products provided three ecology blocks; Neil Binder of Boulder Designs made and provided the three boulders to display new signs about Rooks; and the Corps of Engineers provided the three informational signs.
“Along with teaching the scout leadership skills, Eagle Scout projects benefit and often beautify the community. This project is no exception,” Alyssa said.
A student at College Place High School, Luke plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after he graduates. He also plans to attend college, possibly to focus on something in the medical field.
Schools to see Taste Washington Day
Locally grown fruits and vegetables will be on lunch tables for students in the Walla Walla School District on Wednesday for Taste Washington Day.
The goal of the District’s Nutrition Services Department is to be recognized as the leader in school nutrition by pioneering innovative methods of linking nutrition to lifelong learning.
So pluots, a hybrid plum-apricot fruit, will be served from Key Farms, along with watermelon and cantaloupe from Bellinger Farms, cucumbers from R&R Produce and empress plums from Edwards Farms.
“All schools offer students nourishing meals. Our professional nutrition services staff take pride in serving Walla Walla youth. Each day our staff prepares more than 4,000 meals for students at all grade levels,” said Pamela Milleson, director of Nutrition Services.
They score superior inspection reports for cleanliness, quality and service, she said.
They strive to keep meal prices to a minimum and a free and reduced-price meal program is available to eligible children.
