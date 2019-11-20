Members of the Walla Walla Affiliate American Association of University Women can attest to the existence of science fiction and fantasy genre fans in the Walla Walla Valley.
The group hosts a sale of books in many categories each February that raises thousands of dollars for local women’s college scholarships, mini-grants to local non-profits and other programs for women and girls.
And now, for the first time in the group’s long fundraising book sale history, a separate sale of sci-fi and fantasy books will happen before the annual book sale, said co-chairwoman Kay Raddatz in a release.
Approximately 4,000 sci-fi books will be featured in a sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the former YWCA Ice Chalet, on Birch Street between Colville Street and South First Avenue, next to My Friend’s House daycare.
Over the last year AAUW collected 110 boxes of sci-fi books and then just recently received a very large donation from a science fiction collector.
Authors range from Asimov to Zelazny and everyone in between, Kay said.
The large donation contains complete series from many classic science fiction authors, also “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and plenty of fun books related to TV, movies and computer games,” Kay said.
Also in the sale are books by women science fiction authors, such as Marion Zimmer Bradley, Andre Norton, Anne McCaffrey and Mercedes Lackey.
AAUW science fiction book sale category manager Glenda Montgomery divided the books alphabetically by author’s last name, to make books easier to find.
Prices will be $2.50 for paperbacks and $4 for hardbacks. Credit and debit cards will be accepted, in addition to check or cash payments.
Book donations for the annual AAUW Book Sale coming up Feb. 21-23 are accepted throughout the year and may be made at drop boxes at Harvest Foods, John’s Wheatland Bakery, in the alley behind the YWCA, Impress Salon on Plaza Way, Andy’s Market and Ace Hardware in Milton-Freewater.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and philanthropy.