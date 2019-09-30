Locally grown fruits and vegetables will be on lunch tables for students in the Walla Walla School District on Wednesday for Taste Washington Day.
The goal of the District’s Nutrition Services Department is to be recognized as the leader in school nutrition by pioneering innovative methods of linking nutrition to lifelong learning.
So pluots, a hybrid plum-apricot fruit, will be served from Key Farms, along with watermelon and cantaloupe from Bellinger Farms, cucumbers from R&R Produce and empress plums from Edwards Farms.
“All schools offer students nourishing meals. Our professional nutrition services staff take pride in serving Walla Walla youth. Each day our staff prepares more than 4,000 meals for students at all grade levels,” said Pamela Milleson, director of Nutrition Services.
They score superior inspection reports for cleanliness, quality and service, she said.
They strive to keep meal prices to a minimum and a free and reduced-price meal program is available to eligible children.