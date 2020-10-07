The Seattle-based Washington Schools Public Relations Association tapped the Walla Walla Public Schools’ Communications Department for several awards for its work throughout the 2019-2020 school year, said school district Director of Communications and Community Relations Mark Higgins in a release.
The district received 2020 awards in the categories of less than 10,000 enrollment: a perfect best in category score for the Print Newsletter; awards of merit in the Website, Annual Report and Special Purpose (for Replacement Education Levy) categories and the Print Newsletter category for its Focus on Education community newsletter; and an honorable mention in the Branding/Image Package category for its Walla Walla Center for Children & Families.
“It’s an honor and privilege to represent Walla Walla Public Schools and help tell the stories of our amazing educators, families and students,” Mark said. “Walla Walla is a special place to live and raise a family, and I feel blessed to be part of this outstanding team for more than two decades.” The WSPRA is an organization of K-12 education professionals. WSPRA is a state affiliate of the National School Public Relations Association.