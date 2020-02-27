School District, Corps of Engineers team for Engineering Week

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District personnel met recently with 200 Walla Walla High School and SEATech students to talk about their work as part of the national Engineering Week.
Corps employees presented to the Wa-Hi chemistry, engineering and AMPED students and SEATech construction technology classes about roles engineers play in society.
They discussed different types of engineering and informed students about upcoming egg-protection competitions, according to a school district online newsletter.
Students were encouraged to create a method to protect an egg so it would speedily go through a gravity-fueled maze.
The egg event occurred this week and last week.
The corps reported students from Walla Walla, DeSales Catholic and College Place High schools, SEATech at WWCC, Rogers Middle School, Riverview in Tri-Cities and at the Explorers Program at Sharpstein Elementary worked individually or in groups of two to create a device that protects an egg as it travels through a predetermined course, including sloped pipes and drops.
The Walla Walla District provided eggs the day of the competition, and students were encouraged to use whatever materials they could to keep the egg from breaking as it traveled through the course. Points were awarded based on various aspects of the students’ creations.
Winners of the competition at each school are invited to participate in a field trip to one of the Corps-operated dams for an in-depth tour of the structure and turbines.
Earlier this year, the Corps partnered with Wa-Hi when several female staff members went to the school for a Women in Leadership presentation. Students learned about multiple engineering disciplines from different women engineers.
There is also have an engineering job-shadow program for Wa-Hi students to visit the Corps offices and learn more about career opportunities.
Whitworth degrees awarded
Two students from Walla Walla earned degrees from Whitworth University in Spokane, according to a release.
Alison Braddock earned a bachelor’s in elementary education, magna cum laude; and Kathryn Green earned a bachelor’s in nursing.
Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.
Chef is award nominee
Results are in for the The 2020 James Beard Award Semifinalists and a Walla Walla native made the cut for Best Chef: Midwest. That region entails those contestants in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska North and South Dakotas and Wisconsin. Walla Walla born and raised, Michael Corvino, of the Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in Kansas City, Mo., is one of 20 chefs on that particular list.
Michael was also nominated for the 2019 James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Midwest honors.
He is a graduate of Walla Walla High School in 2000 and started his career at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.