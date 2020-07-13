School district, Baker Boyer to distribute fall school supplies

A generous gesture by Walla Walla Public Schools and Baker Boyer Bank should help provide a bit of relief to families of younger students this fall.
That’s because the school district and bank will provide all elementary and middle school students with start-up school supplies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic downturn that continues to impact district families, according to a release.
Parents will not have to provide such supplies as crayons, Kleenex, glue sticks and other traditional materials. Students/families will still need to provide their own backpacks.
The district will also provide school supply containers for each preschool and elementary student to prevent sharing items from student to student, in addition to hand sanitizer and other materials that support classroom safety.
“We want to do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19 by supporting stay-at-home practices as we strive to resume in-person instruction during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Superintendent Wade Smith. “We don’t want our families, many of whom have lost jobs and are struggling financially, to feel the additional pressure of going to crowded stores to purchase necessary school supplies.”
In seeking ways to help during the global crisis, Baker Boyer reached out to the school district and stepped up with a $5,000 donation to help support the effort.
Through the All in WA campaign at allinwa.org, Baker Boyer’s donation will be doubled, bringing the contribution for school supplies to $10,000. The matching fund, locally administered by United Way of the Blue Mountains, is part of All in WA recovery efforts raising funds to help communities in the state recover from fiscal impacts of COVID-19.
“For more than 150 years, Baker Boyer has been supporting and investing in our communities. In these unprecedented times, we hope this donation helps to relieve some of the pressure on the finances of Walla Walla Public Schools and the children and families they serve,” said Baker Boyer president and CEO Mark Kajita in the release.
“Baker Boyer is a valued partner and longstanding supporter of Walla Walla Public Schools,” Wade said.
“We appreciate this generous donation that will help ensure all students have the school supplies they need to be successful in school.”