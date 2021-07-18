Three Weston-McEwen High School Class of 2021 graduates received scholarships from the Earl & Jane Ferguson Scholarship Fund.
Nevin Malchow of Weston and Bailey Munck and Victoria Vandenbos, both of Athena, received awards of $2,000 from the fund, which is administered by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
Earl and Jane Ferguson grew up in Weston where Earl became superintendent of the Weston School District. He later served 24 years with the Klamath Falls School District.
Jane is a member of the pioneer Gordon family. They return to Weston with some frequency and enjoy the annual Pioneer Picnic.
Over the last five years, they have awarded more than $53,000 to Athena-Weston graduates for post-high school education.
Malchow plans to attend College of the Siskiyous and play football while pursuing a degree in engineering or history. He maintained a 4.17 GPA while taking college courses, was voted student body president, played in Pipes and Drums and worked and volunteered in the community.
Active in baseball and football, he was awarded a 2A District Most Valuable Player award, placed on the 2A second Team All-Conference, and was voted most inspirational and most improved.
Munck plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice at the University of Idaho. Munck was a three-sport athlete, president of the National Honor Society, Senior Class president, Junior Class treasurer and a highland dancer.
She was cited for grit and determination for maintaining a 4.06 GPA while working and assisting Sen. Hansell on a bill.
Vandenbos plans to pursue a degree in health and human performance at Eastern Oregon University. Victoria played volleyball and softball and was named softball team captain.
She maintained a 4.13 GPA while also taking college courses. She was junior class president and vice-president of the National Honor Society and worked throughout her education.
The Ferguson Scholarship Fund is also supported by a volunteer advisory committee of residents from the Athena-Weston area and chaired by Granella Thompson.