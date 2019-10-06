Krystal Roberts and Luke Gales-Alexenko, local graduates who will engage in student teaching during this academic year, received $2,000 scholarships from Walla Walla-Columbia County School Retirees Association.
Krystalgraduated from Walla Walla High School. Her student teaching will be with fourth- or fifth-graders in Mead School District. Her aspiration to be a teacher developed at a young age. She will graduate in three years from Whitworth University in Spokane with a major in elementary education and a minor in Spanish.
Leadership roles and varsity sports have been prominent in her college career, according to a release from WWCCSRA member Gordon Taylor.
A Waitsburg High School alum, Luke in January will begin student teaching seventh-grade math and reading and fourth-grade math and social studies.
With a major in mathematics education and a minor in science he wants to teach at the middle school level and become a coach. He was cited for his motivation, leadership and perseverance, Gordon said.
The WWCCSRA scholarship fund began in 1982 with a $20 donation from Pete Hansen.
Two scholarships of $250 were awarded the following year. Over the years, with various fundraising activities, the scholarship increased to allow grants of $300, $700, $800 and $1,000, Gordon said.
Currently, with a sustaining fund, the association awards two student-teacher grants of $2,000 each.
The awards are available to graduates of high schools in Walla Walla and Columbia Counties to student teachers or internships of support personnel in an educational setting for initial certification.