Walla Walla-Columbia School Retirees Association and Washington State School Retirees Association have scholarships available.
WWCSRA is offering three $2,000 scholarships to prospective teachers and/or candidates in other school-related fields who will be student-teaching or do an internship in an educational setting to meet requirements for initial certification.
Applicants must be a graduate of high school in Walla Walla or Columbia counties and be student-teaching or have an internship between September 2021 and June 2022.
Online applications are available on the Blue Mountain Community Foundation website, bluemountainfoundation.org, in the scholarship tab under Walla Walla Columbia School Retirees application. The submission deadline is March 1.
Additional information is available from WWCSRA Scholarship Chairwoman Mardel Bierwagen at 509-525-6117 or gbierwagen6117@charter.net.
WSSRA has its Robert J. Handy and Washington State School Retirees Association Foundation scholarships available to high school seniors seeking a career in the field of education. That includes teacher, counselor, speech therapist, occupational therapist or psychologist.
Neil D. Prescott Student Teaching Internship Scholarships are for college students who will student-teach during the 2021-22 school year. Candidates must have graduated from a Washington state high school, be enrolled in a college of education program anywhere and be pursuing a career in a field of education.
Applications are due March 1 and the forms and more information are available at wssra.org.