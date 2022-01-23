Walla Walla-Columbia School Retirees and Washington State School Retirees associations offer annual scholarships to high school seniors seeking a career in the field of education.
The Washington State School Retirees Association has the Robert J. Handy and the WSSR Foundation scholarships, which are also available to teachers, counselors, speech therapists, occupational therapists or psychologists.
The Neil D. Prescott/Student Teaching/Internship Scholarships are for college students who will student teach during the 2022-23 school year.
Candidates must have graduated from a Washington state high school, presently be enrolled in a college of education program anywhere and be pursuing a career in a field of education, said Mardel Bierwagen, WWCSRA scholarship chair, in a release.
Applications are due March 1, 2022.
More information and applications are available on the WSSRA website at ubne.ws/wssra.
