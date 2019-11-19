Scholarship fund continues growth toward $130K

Back in April, the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund had climbed to more than $120,900 and now founder Jerry Zahl reports it’s increased even more — currently at $129,366.
“Gifts have been good for this important cause. Grads and friends of the Walla Walla Public High Schools have given a good late summer push, with a nice boost from the (Walla Walla High School) Class of 1964, celebrating their 55th,” Jerry emailed.
“A strong fall and end-of-year boost could easily place the fund over $130,000 by year-end,” he said.
The dollar amounts awarded as scholarships are based on the amount in the fund on June 1 of the preceding year, he said.
“In just seven years, over $20,000 has already been awarded and every bit is truly needed and appreciated.”
Gifts to the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund may be made through Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla WA 99362, or online at bluemountainfoundation.org.
A member of the Wa-H Class of 1962, Jerry said many alumni have kicked into the fund, spurring growth.
“A strong source of annual funding is from the 50th Wa-Hi reunion celebrations,” he said in April.
Millionaire status is not required to help the fund: “Each graduate contributing their graduation year in dollars and cents annually would be a good place to start. The acceptance and support from the local community has been absolutely fantastic from the beginning because everyone senses the need,” he said.
Farewell to a kindly neighbor
Nonagenarian Irene Gleason took neighborliness to a higher level. The retired school teacher and librarian made a point of meeting and visiting with cancer patients who stayed at Herring House next to the home in which she lived for decades.
Herring House offers a place for patients and their family members to stay while being treated at Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center.
“She made friends with many patients with her easy manner, quick smile and an occasional gift of roses from her garden,” according to a Nov. 15 Facebook post from Providence.
And her connection to Providence goes way back. She first taught at Providence Academy in Vancouver, Wash., her sister was a Sister of Providence and her mother was one of the first nursing aides at St. Mary Hospital. The post further stated, “With great sadness, we say goodbye to our kind and loving neighbor, Irene Gleason, who passed away Nov. 6.” She was 96.