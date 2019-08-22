While patrolling the Burbank area in the west end of Walla Walla County on Aug. 17, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy Cpl. Kevan Maas espied a barn owl with what he thought could be a broken wing, locked in a stare-down with felines.
“The owl was squaring off with a couple of cats on the front lawn of a residence,” the reported read on WWCSO’s Facebook page.
Shooing the predators away, Kevan called for backup from the birds of prey ambulance and Bill Dunham, a volunteer with Blue Mountain Wildlife, responded to the scene.
Placing the owl in a carrier, Bill transported it to the wildlife rehabilitation facility five miles south of Pendleton off U.S. Route 395.
At the time, the WWCSO noted BMW of Pendleton said the owl had major swelling at the elbow, rather than a broken wing, possibly from being struck by a vehicle.
Lynn Tompkins, BMW director, said rehabbed birds are usually released to the place where they came from, unless they’ve been shot. The nonprofit facility, which relies solely on donations, is at 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton, 97801. Visitors are welcome, but should call ahead to 541-278-0215.
She said there will be an open house there from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 19 and falconers will be on hand.
Follow Blue Mountain Wildlife at bluemountainwildlife.org where there’s an option to sign up for a newsletter and learn more about internships and volunteering.
“Often deputies come across or are called to wild injured animals. It is through partnerships with volunteer organizations like Blue Mountain Wildlife that they are better able to serve the residents of Walla Walla County, even our furry and feathery ones,” the WWCSO posted, adding the hashtags #owlthrowdown, #everybodywaskungfufighting and #WWSOSAFE.
Turns out the barn owls, distinctive for their white heart-shaped faces, can serve as natural rodent control in the state’s agricultural areas, including around wheat fields, fruit orchards and vineyards.
These sites attract high numbers of voles and pocket gophers, favorite prey of barn owls, barnowlbox.com/ reports. Having box homes for barn owls helps growers control rodent problems without using chemicals harmful to the environment.
One barn owl family can eat between 2,000-3,000 rodents annually. In turn, growers can reduce their use of poisons and time spent in trapping, and see less damage to their crops, soil and irrigation systems.
River systems, including the Snake and Columbia, contain good barn owl populations that often nest in the nearby volcanic cliffs of basalt and lava where vertical cracks and potholes afford excellent nesting sites.
Audubon Society, at seattleaudubon.org, reports the dark-eyed barn owls have golden-buff plumage with ghostly light underparts, a 39-inch wingspan and stand about 20 inches tall on their long legs. Since the barn owl prefers rats and other rodents it’s come by its name honestly as it readily nests in barns, silos and sheds.
Owls in general have keen hearing and vision in low light, useful for night hunting. And the reason they turn their heads on their flexible necks is because their eyes don’t move in their sockets.