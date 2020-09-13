Staying safe and well to avoid contracting the coronavirus continues to impact all kinds of public events.
The annual Walla Walla Walk to End Alzheimzer’s planned here for Saturday will take place, but in a different way.
Hundreds of area residents are expected to be part of the activity, said organizers in a release.
Instead of a large in-person gathering, folks may watch a local opening ceremony online then walk individually or with family and friends in the locations of their choice.
Organizers urge following CDC guidelines and recommendations from local health officials when deciding to walk with those outside of one’s household.
“This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail across the county,” according to a release.
Event contact is Erica Grissmerson.
Participants and the public may also visit a drive-by Promise Garden display honoring all who have been impacted by the disease.
It will be available for viewing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 682 Prospect Ave.
Last year, the event raised more than $25,000 to fight Alzheimer’s disease, provide care, research and support Alzheimer’s Association programs for local families.
Registration is free and every participant will receive a Welcome Kit in the mail with five Walk to End Alzheimer’s flags to carry with them on walk day.
Anyone who donates or raises $100 or more will also receive a 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.
There are more than 120,000 people in Washington state living with Alzheimer’s and 353,000 unpaid family caregivers providing support to a loved one with the disease.
Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in the state, and the only one leading cause of death without an effective treatment, prevention or cure, according to the release.
Register at act/alz.org/wallawalla or call 800-272-3900.