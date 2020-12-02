Making his time with children as safe and friendly as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Claus will greet children in the Walla Walla Valley with a clear mask.
Santa, also known as Chuck Hudgins of Milton-Freewater, takes reservations, and boy, is he in demand — his Christmas season schedule to regale fans and take wishes is filling up quickly.
He’s a member of the Worldwide Santa Foundation and the Hire Santa booking group at hiresanta.com — although most of his bookings come in by word of mouth, he said.
In his Santa persona, he greets folks for photos at Angela Johnson Photography in Pasco. She books photo shoots with Santa Chuck at 480-399-1405.
Closer to home, families can show up and get in line at Hot Mama’s Espresso, 1447 W. Pine St., from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday for a free drive-thru visit with the jolly elf himself. Attendees should bring a camera.
On Dec. 12 he will be at Thunder Alley Motor Sports, 9405 St. Thomas Dr., Pasco, take Exit 7 off Highway 12.
Cathy Rasley with Hot Mama’s told KEPR-TV, “The kids still need Christmas and they still need Santa Claus. I don’t care if we have COVID or not, it’s just something that needs to happen because everyone is depressed and everything else so we’re trying to keep the spirit of Christmas alive even if we had to reinvent the wheel.”
Chuck, the Valley’s Saint Nick, said he makes home visits, goes to children’s day cares and visits with special needs kids and adults.
He will meet here privately with a family driving in from Post Falls, Idaho, who want to photographically document their newborn’s first visit with Santa. Tug at Santa’s whiskers the baby might, but nary a hair will budge: he’s a member of the Real Bearded Santas group.
He served 16 years in the U.S. Navy as a high pressure pipe and plate welder and at 18, ran Navy river boats in Vietnam during the war, then went into the Reserves.
Chuck and wife of 43 years Cindi Hudgins moved to this area in 1986.
He got into portraying Santa in 2000, he said, when some of his coworkers were serving with the military in Iraq and the veterans committee he serves on wanted to do something for the kids on the home front.
He retired on Nov. 1, 2019, after a career with the Washington State Department of Corrections. Taking his Christmas duties seriously, he arranged for back-up Santas to fill in for him that year while recovering from hip replacement surgery.
Beyond all the ho-ho-hos, Chuck cooks breakfast every Sunday morning at the Christian Aid Center with help from one of the guys in the program. COVID-19 physical distancing means they’re preparing containers for grab-and-go dining.
And, with a team from Life Church, he fixes a hamburger dinner on the third Saturday of each month.
A review of his Facebook photos reveals he’s styled an enviable array of North Pole haute couture over the years. From his natural white beard, mustache and wire-rimmed glasses, traditional white fur-trimmed red hat, coat and pants tucked into boots, or European flavored white fur-trimmed red cape for another outfit, or lush brown fur-trimmed red attire to a more casual patterned shirt, dark slacks and an ornate braid-edged and SC-monogrammed brocade vest cinched with a wide silver-buckled belt, he’s the very model of a modern major Merry Old Soul.
Chuck said his current Santa-wear is custom designed by Heather Gabriel, aka the Singing Seamstress in Houston Texas.
And don’t worry about running out of cookies. Chuck has a ready supply of the edibles at home, baked by Cindi. The sweet treats are shared with their neighbors and the local gas station guys, he said.