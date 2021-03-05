Let’s face it. The need to get outdoors and breathe some fresh air continues unabated while the coronavirus quarantine beats a steady tattoo in isolation.
What about the drama of an excursion to see sandhill cranes? What’s even the big deal about this particular, long-necked bird?
Well, like storks, they’re big and leggy and have a wide wingspan of up to 6 feet. With a loud, rattling bugle call of a couple of seconds’ duration, they can be heard up to 2 ½ miles away. They snore, moan, hiss and give goose-like honks.
In other words, they’re amazing. In numbers, they’re called a herd or a dance. The gray birds sport a white throat and a red patch around their orange eyes.
We’re in luck as the wide-ranging avians migrate through Eastern Washington during March.
The othellosandhillcranefestival.org website notes the high concentration of sandhill cranes that migrate in the Pacific Flyway zero in on rich croplands and wetlands around Othello. To get there is a drive of about 94 miles following U.S. Highway 12. It’s just under two hours from Walla Walla to Othello, driving nonstop.
The grus canadensis canadensis, commonly known as the lesser sandhill crane, migrates through the area.
It is the smallest of six sandhill crane subspecies, averaging 3 to 3 ½ feet tall and weighing 6-7 pounds.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife reports these large birds are found predominately in North America.
They range south to Mexico and Cuba and as far west as Siberia. They breed in the northern U.S., Canada, Alaska and Siberia.
Seth Maddox, migratory game bird coordinator for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wildlife and freshwater fisheries division said they’re nicknamed “the ribeye of the sky.”
“I’ve never eaten one, but they are known as one of the best-tasting migratory birds out there,” he said in an interview with the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 19, 2019.
Nature.org says each spring thousands of lesser sandhill cranes migrate through Central Washington on their way to breeding grounds in Southern Alaska. They leave their winter digs in California and wing it to Washington in mid-February, with peak numbers in early April.
The Nature Conservancy reports that on their way south in the fall, migrants have a shorter stay, usually only a month,
from mid-September to mid-October.
“Their springtime courtship rituals are a sight to behold. An estimated 25,000 sandhill cranes migrate through Eastern Washington, and they’re both amazing to watch and to hear, as they communicate to each other with high-volume
calls.”
The best areas for viewing are near Othello, where the Sandhill Crane Festival holds forth each spring. This year it will be virtual, but people can still flock in to experience the dance live. Self-guided tours the festival posts also include details about the area’s geology.
Follow this link, ubne.ws/3pSd8Hu, to a story in Blue Mountain Audubon Society’s Magpiper with details about roads in the Othello area to see the cranes. Bring cameras, binoculars and gear suited for walking and the weather.