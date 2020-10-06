The Hendricks brothers, Preston, 9, Riley, 7, and Lucas, 3, are best buddies with Flinner brothers Lane, 9, and Logan, 8.
Not only have they been separated because of the coronavirus quarantine, but now their families are coping with Lane’s recent diagnosis with lymphatic leukemia, said Kelsey Hendricks, mom of three young entrepreneurs.
Rain or shine, the Hendricks boys plan to host a fundraiser for Lane and his family from 1-4 p.m. Saturday with sales from their pumpkin patch at 84978 Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater. Rings on a board will be used to measure the pumpkins to indicate price, ranging from $3 to $12.
Most of the pumpkins are carvable, Kelsey said. “ ... There are a few funky pumpkins but ... this patch is on land we own and had wheat in front of it so there will be a big area for parking.”
Parents Gage and Kelsey got Preston and Riley into growing and selling pumpkins six years ago to start building a savings account for college and maybe a car when they’re old enough.
“We live on a farm outside of Umapine and the boys love the farming life so I felt it was a great way to introduce them to learning how to grow a crop and have to take care of it,” Kelsey emailed.
“In the past we always had around one acre of pumpkins that the boys hand planted and weeded by hand and sold from a trailer around Milton-Freewater.”
But this year, a family friend told the boys he would plant the pumpkins for them using a pumpkin planting device, Kelsey said. So their one-acre plot grew to an abundance of the gourds spread over two three-acre patches.
The boys are still selling pumpkins around town but will hold the fundraiser Saturday with all proceeds from that going to Lane. Preston and Riley use iPads to communicate with each other and their parents, Kelsey said. They want to use some of the funds they raise to buy the Flinner boys iPads so they can all keep in touch and have the remaining funds go toward the medical, gas, food and extended stay expenses. There is also an account set up at Community Bank under the name of the Flinner brothers’ mother’s name, Amanda Lane.
Lane is being treated at a Providence Sacred Heart hospital facility in Spokane and during that six-month span, his family is staying there at Ronald McDonald House. Lane can be reached in care of Ronald McDonald House, Room 312, 1028 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. Letters, pictures and cards of encouragement are much appreciated.
The son of Amanda, a second-grade teacher at Gib Elementary School, and Jimmy Flinner, owner of Absolute Wheel and Tire in Milton-Freewater, Lane is a fourth-grader at Ferndale Elementary.
Helping the family has become a multi-faceted community fundraising effort:
Julie Lovelace organized a GoFundMe account, which has raised $5,384 as of this morning, surpassing its $5,000 goal. See ubne.ws/2SvoiU8.
Kimberly “Kim” Kammenzind with Nobody’s Girl Boutique jumped on board to support the family, too, by starting the “Live for Lane” fundraiser.
“This special young man was the student I could always count on as a substitute teacher,” Kim emailed. Amanda, also a teacher, was one of Kim’s co-workers at Gib Elementary.
She will donate a large portion of this week’s boutique live sale proceeds for their medical costs and travel expenses. The sale will be 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Facebook VIP Group. Anyone can join at ubne.ws/36zyaVm to shop for the cause. She held back some special new fall arrivals for the event. Kim said Nobody’s Girl was recently named 2019 WA State Mobile Boutique of the Year.
In addition, out of love for the family, Megan Hoel designed Team Lane T-shirts and is donating all the profits directly to the Flinner family for expenses. More than 125 shirts have been sold, Megan noted on a Sept. 26 Facebook post. Adult shirts are $20 and children’s sizes are $15. Message her to place an order at ubne.ws/36xtcbt and also see details at ubne.ws/36A0J4M.