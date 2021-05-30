RUCK•ING (verb): Walking with a weighted rucksack/aka backpack. It implies action, energy and purpose. Rucking requires strength, endurance and character — and builds it, too. — goruck.com
An American flag flying from a pole protruding from his 50-pound rucksack, U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Mitch Kriebel started a movement to honor the nation's fallen heroes.
The nonprofit, volunteer-driven Ruck for the Fallen got its roots when founder Kriebel walked 30 miles in Wisconsin while carrying an American flag to honor a fallen officer from Kittitas, Washington. Police personnel at local stations signed the flag that Kriebel then gifted to the family.
"When it got there, the movement that it made and the hope that it has created just really sparked something in me," he told KEPR. "I felt like I could do something more than just serve my country and that's to serve my community."
Ruck For The Fallen member Desiree Fortune-Freemantle of Waitsburg has organized a ruck in the Walla Walla area for Saturday, June 26.
The group will start at 9 a.m. at Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Station 45, 6549 Mill Creek Road, and progress along a route of roughly 13 miles that will end up in Fort Walla Walla Park off Myra Road for hamburgers, hot dogs, water and soda.
Bob Brock, who has a collection of patriotic vehicles, will be there, Fortune-Freemantle said. Those unable to make the ruck are encouraged to join the group at the park. For specific details contact her at 509-301-1027 or Karla Weaver at 509-499-2772.
Originally from the Garfield/Belmont area in Whitman County, Washington, Kriebel is serving his fourth deployment, this time to Poland, beginning this May.
He and many other ruck movement supporters have made these walks to honor the fallen.
From Monday, Jan. 18-Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Kriebel hit the road on a 150-mile ruck from Lewiston to Benton City. He hoisted a Thin Red Line flag to honor fallen firefighters on the first 23.5-mile leg and passed through Pomeroy on the second day, bearing a Thin Green Line Flag.
The Thin Red Line flag was gifted to Garfield County Fire District 1 and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office escorted him through town. He also visited the grave site of local fallen hero Staff Sgt. Jacob Demand in Pataha Flat Cemetery, Pomeroy, and stopped overnight in Dodge, Washington.
The third 25-mile stretch while carrying a Thin Blue Line flag took him to Dayton. Local heroes met with him on a side-stop to Dixie, then he returned to Dayton where he was greeted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Columbia County Fire Department and a class of second-graders.
On the fourth day of his journey, a crowd lined Waitsburg sidewalks to cheer him on and he met with World War II veteran Jack McCaw and prayed with a pastor.
Fortune-Freemantle was there and inspired to join Ruck For The Fallen at that point.
"Some, not all, carry a heavy weight in their rucksack to understand the heavy weight fallen heroes felt or feel. It also represents the heavy weight felt in the hearts of many individuals who lost their loved ones," Fortune-Freemantle said.
Kriebel stopped by the Waitsburg Grocery store and met with veterans who thanked him for rucking in their honor, Fortune-Freemantle said.
"Family members of the men and women who never returned home or came home and left too soon, were there to show their gratitude to Mitch as well," she said.
Kriebel met more supporters while stopped for the evening in Prescott. His trek continued through Tri-Cities to his destination in Benton City.
"It has been a life-changing event, but what keeps me moving, what keeps me motivated, is seeing all of these wonderful patriots out on the side of the road waving flags and cheering me on and then being able to talk to the veterans and children. It's been an incredible experience," Kriebel told KEPR in the Jan. 24 story.
"There are about 159 Walla Walla citizens that follow the Ruck For The Fallen on Facebook. I was asked if I would be willing to organize a ruck here and because I am so grateful that there are people out there that are showing compassion and kindness for our veterans, I immediately agreed to the task," Fortune-Freemantle said.
Visit ruck4thefallen.org to learn about the group's accomplishments. A Heart of a Hero 150 Mile Ruck video is viewable on YouTube at ubne.ws/ruck150miler.
Proceeds raised by the group benefit families who have lost a first responder, an active military member or veteran in the line of duty or who are experiencing mental, emotional and physical effects incurred by the risks they face every day, according to a Facebook post by Hana Kriebel, wife of Johnny Kriebel.
The ruck community raises money by participating in ruck challenges/races or local events. Ruck for the Fallen continues to send flags signed by many departments to the families of fallen veterans and first responders.