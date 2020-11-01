Members and friends of Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club teamed with Rotaract and Interact, its groups for college and high school participants, to support national public lands through community service.
The volunteers planted approximately 100 native plants at Whitman Mission National Historic Site, 7 miles west of Walla Walla.
“Our dedicated team of volunteers enjoyed being outside on a clear morning putting service into action. The park staff was great to work with and everything was well planned. Gloves and tools were even made available for our use. It was a fun and successful event,” said Rotary project coordinator Sam Wells.
Mission Park Ranger and Volunteer Coordinator Emily Devereaux directed the project. The Mission had put out an invitation for service clubs and other groups to participate in volunteer projects at the site and Rotary Club President Tom Osborn accepted the call.
The 12 Rotary volunteers, Emily and park volunteer Ryan Gorton comprised the work team.
“We were able to accomplish so much in the short time that the Rotary group was here. It was great to have local community members participate in the efforts of caring for this National Park Service site. I hope we are able to work together on projects in the future,” Emily said.
“It was a great opportunity for members of local Rotary organizations to come together to help with the improvement of national public lands in our Valley,” Tom said.
“In the process, we learned more about the plant species native to this area.”
Restoring native plants to Whitman Mission began in the 1990s, reported Rotarian Maryann Cole in a release.
“The long-range plan is to continue to bring the site to a more natural, sustainable state.” Plants included in the project were fleabane, Indian blanket flower, mountain kittentails, columbine, arrowleaf balsamroot sunflower, hopsage and coneflower.
Noon Rotary Club meets online at noon Thursdays via Zoom and is live-streamed on Facebook. They feature a community interest program, discussion of service and club fellowship. For more details on Facebook see ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.