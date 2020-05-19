(where I graduated with M.D. in 1984).
I am Sue Thompson, Program Chair for our Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club.
We have the unusual and exciting opportunity of having
Dr. Linn Goldberg will address members of Walla Walla Noon Rotary via a Zoom meeting at noon Thursday May 21, said the club's program chair Sue Thomson in a release.
She said the community is encouraged to tune in for his approximately 30-minute live presentation via Facebook, at facebook.com/Walla-Walla-Noon-Rotary-Club-120350751312203/.
"He is a very successful, dynamic, widely recognized and awarded internal medicine physician from Oregon Health & Science University. He was my favorite medical school professor," said Sue, who earned her M.D. degree in 1984 from OHSU.
Goldberg specialized in Human Performance/Sports Medicine/Healthy Lifestyle research and promotion— developing programs adopted by many different organizations.
He worked first with adolescents, then moved to adults. The Merck company bought the business Linn developed, called Team-Based Health Promotion. He is widely published, received the annual achievement award from Sports Illustrated; the Lifetime Achievement Award, President’s (Obama) Council on Physical Fitness, Sports and Nutrition and others, Sue said.
"When Rotary went to Zoom meetings, I thought it would be an ideal opportunity to 'bring' him to give a presentation in Walla Walla — and he agreed ... we are so excited," she said.
She expects his talk to be interesting, practical and enjoyable — "he is such an upbeat and dynamic person."