It’s tree planting time in the city of Walla Walla. Members of Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club, other volunteers and the city team every year on the urban forestry program.
The ambitious plan is to plant 80-100 large street trees in the West Ward on Saturday, March 19.
The group will convene at 9 a.m. to plant the trees, complete with planting technique training at Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St.
“This is a big effort so Andy (Coleman, director of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation) said there are two to three other groups who will help, and they will need an experienced Rotary tree planter to ensure planting quality, so we will need a few volunteers for that,” said Rotarian Tom Osborn.
A few maps will be available to guide the breakout groups and a leave-behind pamphlet on initial care for tree recipients.
“Bring some friends, kids, neighbors, scouts, etc. to help on this worthwhile activity,” he said.
Do bring gloves, scissors, a shovel and rake. There’s a possibility the group will grab a bite afterward.
