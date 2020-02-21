Carla L. Nibler, Angela Beam and Cynthia E. “Cyndy” Knight in 2012 put their heads together to found an organization that provides emotional support and information to families of children with special needs. The result, Walla Walla Valley Disability Network, was incorporated in 2014 as a nonprofit to continue the services of Parent to Parent.
Cyndy, who serves as WWVDN executive director, talked about the organization at the Feb. 12 Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary meeting.
The national P2P program is administered by The ARC of Washington state and the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, she said.
P2P has been active in Walla Walla since 1991. Its programs are in English with a P2P coordinator and Spanish with a Hispanic outreach coordinator, with monthly support meetings to reach families who may be adjusting to the demands of a diagnosis.
P2P also assists families in navigating government services, the education system and many diagnostic and medical facilities.
As the children age, additional services for parents in preparing their children for future employment and independence guide the trainings, workshops and community inclusion activities, such as recreation and social opportunities.
WWVDN’s mission is to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities and their families through community access and support.
WWVDN achieves its mission through a variety of program offerings, collaborations and volunteer service to reach local residents with developmental disabilities and those who love them, she said.
WWVDN connects parents, refers to professionals, provides information on diagnoses, creates recreation and social activities, informs about events, trains volunteers, educates the community, advocates for opportunities and celebrates abilities.
Online see wwvdn.org for more information. The office is at 1520 Pleasant St. in the former Grace United Methodist Church building. Hours are 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday. Call 509-386-2356 for details.
Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesdays at 6:45 a.m. for breakfast and community interest programs at St. Francis Community Center, 722 W. Alder St. For more information, contact President Kerry McEwen at kerrymcewen59@gmail.com or visit wallawallasunriserotary.org.