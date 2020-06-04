A contribution of $10,000 in the early 1980s by Rotarian Don Sherwood and wife Virginia set in motion an endowed trust directed by Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club that awards scholarships to deserving students, said Rotarian Maryann Cole in a release.
The trust has benefited by continued contributions from numerous Rotarians and friends. It has provided tens of thousands of dollars to students on an annual basis via the area's three colleges. Each institution then awards the proceeds as academic scholarships to qualified local students.
Presidents Kathleen Murray of Whitman College, Chad Hickox of Walla Walla Community College and John McVay of Walla Walla University accepted the 2020 award of $5,913 per institution for this purpose.
In addition to annual scholarships, Rotary contributes in other ways in the community — including donating to several nonprofit organizations. YWCA of Walla Walla and Trilogy Recovery Community each received $1,000 to apply to their mission work, said Rotary president Jan Corn.
Rotary meets online Thursdays at noon via Zoom and is live streamed on Facebook. The program features a community interest program, discussion of service and club fellowship. For more details, contact Jan at impresssalon@gmail.com or online see ubne.ws/2qPsr6T or on Facebook ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.