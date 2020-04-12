Walla Walla Noon Rotary Youth Services Committee presented donations to two youth-centered community organizations, said Rotarian Maryann Cole in a release.
Committee chairman Bill Erickson presented a $500 check to Cub Scout Pack 306, accepted by Scout leader and Rotarian Peter Early and sons.
Chartered by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Walla Walla, Pack 306serves boys and girls ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. The program helps youths develop citizenship and learn through service opportunities.
The club also awarded $750 to the 4-H youth program in support of its Public Presentation contest. Walla Walla High School senior Marissa McBride acknowledged the donation to the program.
She outlined her nine-year experience and the benefits garnered from involvement in several varied 4-H programs.
"Club members were impressed with her presentation, which served to reinforce the importance of supporting youth development, learning experiences and leadership skills, Maryann said.
“Service to youth is one of the five areas of service provided by all worldwide Rotary clubs. The other service areas are community, international, vocational and club,” said club President Jan Corn.
For more details, contact club president Jan at impresssalon@gmail.com or online see ubne.ws/2qPsr6T or ubne.ws/2q4sj6a on Facebook.