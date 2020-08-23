Small in numbers but mighty as a team, six people managed to pick more than 870 pounds of corn in 90 minutes for a food assistance program, according to a release from Maryann Cole with Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club.
Birch Creek Farms donated the corn to the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank and its director, Jeff Mathias, also a Rotarian, put out the call to Noon Rotary members to make it happen.
Thus John Bleth of Birch Creek Farm, two Rotarians and three friends of Rotary volunteered on short notice to get the job done.
“It started getting hot outside by the time we finished, but it was really worth the effort to provide fresh food to those in need of food assistance,” saidd Rotarian Chris Coates.
Club president Tom Osborn said Chris did a lot of work breaking the stocks of corn and packing it for transport and is grateful for John's contribution to BMAC as for the volunteer help. “We appreciated the opportunity to help with the harvest. It was fun looking for the best corn to pick and having the fellowship of working together for a great cause.”
