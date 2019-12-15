Rogers Walla Walla Asparagus can evokes memories

Shane Erickson, who lived in Walla Walla decades ago, recently uncovered a sealed, empty Rogers Walla Walla Asparagus can when sorting through his stuff, shiny label still intact, touting “Walla Walla Whopper extra-large, all-green ASPARAGUS SPEARS.”
“It is actually an empty can that we must have run through the seamer,” Shane emailed. “We often made banks with coin slot lids. I was cleaning out a box from years ago and found it.”
He worked at Rogers Walla Walla in 1979-1980, a fresh graduate from the food science and technology program at Washington State University. As a plant supervisor, he oversaw production and labeling here and did some work at Rogers’ Milton-Freewater facility, too.
He lived near the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds and out on Stateline Road and took a film class at Walla Walla Community College.
“The old Pastime (at 215 W. Main St., now Passatempo Taverna) was the hangout after work. (Since then,) the town has certainly changed but not in a bad way,” he emailed.
Coincidentally, he inherited an asparagus tote lug labeled Walla Walla when he moved into his current house, left in the garage by the previous owners.
He is currently food safety and environmental director for Safeway/Albertsons and lives in Bellevue, Wash.
Walla Walla’s charm must have rubbed off as Shane, originally from Lewiston, recently bought a house here that is being rented. He’s currently looking to possibly relocate to Walla Walla in the next few years.
3 generations make 4-H National Congress
Alexandria “Alex” Gustafson is the third generation in her family to be tapped as a Washington state representative to the 4-H National Congress, this year in Atlanta. She attended Nov. 29-Dec. 3.
She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Angel Colley Gustafson and grandmother Sharon Donovan Colley, both formerly of Walla Walla. Angel attended the 4-H Congress in 1986 in Chicago and Sharon, who later married Wes Colley, rode the train to Chicago in 1955 for the National Congress.
Sharon was given the “conductor’s” hat for being such a good kid on the long train ride out and back from Chicago, Angel said.
Alex planned to bring back new ideas and skills from her congress to help the Spokane County 4-H Program and all Washington state 4-H participants to excel at being young leaders of tomorrow, Angel said.
Alex has been active in 4-H in Spokane County for seven years, completing many varied projects in photography, arts and crafts, baking, cake decorating, sewing, canning, gardening and floral arrangement.
She’s advanced to compete for four years at the Washington State Fair in sewing and modeling and two years in photography and has finished in the top rankings each year, Angel said.
Alex’s roles as a teen leader in 4-H include being on the Washington state Teen Ambassador Program board with responsibilities for planning conferences, arranging hotels, organizing paperwork and speakers and presenting at workshops for state 4-H conference attendees; Spokane 4-H Healthy Living Ambassador, which teaches elementary-age children in after-school programs how to make good choices with food and exercise on topics including nutrition, food preparation and healthy choices; Know Your Government, an unbiased forum where teens learn about all aspects of the government and travel to Olympia to use and practice that knowledge and the state 4-H Teen Equality Task Force.
The 16-year-old has used her leadership skills on the Spokane Interstate Fair Teen board for the last two years, has been in five out of five of her high school dramatic and musical productions at Saint Georges High School, sings and competes individually and with the school choir and is lead singer in the school rock band.
Sponsors for Alex’s trip to Atlanta included Deer Park Rotary Club, Spokane County Budget and Fundraising Committee and the Know Your Government groups.
Angela said she and husband Dan Gustafson married in 2001. They live with Alex, 16, and Gabriel, 14, on an 80-acre farm north of Spokane and run Redbone Construction. Angel is a Walla Walla High School alumna.
“Grandma Sharon lives 20 minutes away in Spokane and we go back and forth with her daily. She has always played a very large role in the kids’ lives. Dad has been gone 14 years and is still sorely missed,” Angel said.
Sharon grew up on a wheat ranch on Sudbury Road and graduated from St. Patrick High School in Walla Walla. Wes grew up in Lowden on a farm/ ranch and graduated from Walla Walla High School.
4-H runs in the family and across generations — Sharon, Wes, Dan and Angel grew up with 4-H. Dan and Wes moved over to FFA in high school and Angel and Sharon went on to win 4-H national trips.
Quest social set Wednesday
Anyone 50 and older who’s interested in learning more about the Quest program is encouraged to attend the free winter social from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 18 in the Titus Creek Cafe, Walla Walla Community College campus, 500 Tausick Way.
Meet and greet other Quest members, enjoy refreshments, hear the quarterly instructors introduce themselves and their classes and register for classes. Curiosity is the only prerequisite, the release notes.
The educational membership program is for active learners 50-plus years of age. The stress-free learning is offered in friendly, sociable settings free of tests, grades and credits.
Quest offers senior adult participants opportunities for continuing intellectual and cultural enrichment, activities through which to discover or enhance creative talent and energies, and a congenial and supportive social environment for avocational and academic learning. They cover a wide range of topics from academics, arts, and natural sciences to field trips to points of interest.
For additional details, contact WWCC Continuing Education at 527-4331, continuingeducation@wwcc.edu or see wwcc.edu/quest.