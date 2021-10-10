Former students of Herald Reid, who served as vice principal of McLoughlin High School, dropped a cake off at his Milton-Freewater home on Sept. 29, his 100th birthday. Other students sent cards.
Born Sept. 29, 1921, in Emmett, Idaho, Reid earned a teaching degree after high school graduation. He then worked for the government in central Idaho on a project to diamond drill for tungsten and other metals.
Reid's well-laid plans to become a teacher were further waylaid by World War II. He joined the U. S. Army Air Force in 1944 and started pre-pilot training, but with a high demand for gunners, ended up as a tail gunner in a B-17.
Assigned with his crew to the 34th Bomb Group, 391st Bomb Squadron, Reid flew 25 bombing missions as a tail gunner over Germany. The flying fortresses famously caught a lot of flak from anti-aircraft fire. The tail gunner's was an extremely dangerous, often fatal position.
“I was one of the fortunate ones,” Reid said.
At war's end, Reid’s crew carried food to areas of Holland where Dutch citizens had flooded their land to keep the Nazis out. The crew then flew into Yugoslavia and picked up French prisoners of war who had been in German POW camps for many years.
He was honorably discharged in November 1945, returned to teaching and earned a master’s in administration from Washington State University. He became the chemistry/physics/general science teacher in 1956 at Mac-Hi. Around 1962, Mac-Hi Principal John Turbyne asked Reid to serve as vice principal.
He remembers his students had quite a learning experience when the Umatilla County health doctor asked them to test the water from wells on the North and South Forks of the Walla Walla River for typhoid fever virus.
"Mr. Reid was the one you had to go see if you got into trouble and he scared me," said Mac-Hi Class of 1964 member Marcia Akes. "Years later, I found out he was a really nice guy."
After 35 years in education, Reid retired in 1981. He was honored as Milton-Freewater Man of the Year in 1992.
Reid and wife Effie Payne Reid wed in 1941 and were married 69 years and 5 months before her death on Feb. 11, 2011, at 91. The couple had two children, the late Tana Reid Hewitt, Mac-Hi Class of 1964, and Gavin Reid. Gavin resides with his father so Herald can continue to live in his home.
