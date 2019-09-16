Results for the 2019 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade award winners rolled in Friday. The parade was Aug. 31 in downtown Walla Walla during fair week.
Shane Laib said in a release that this was the largest parade in recent memory or on record.
More than 119 entries participated, some having multiple units with their entry, such as Frontier Days with flags, court, parade marshall, stagecoach and board, he said.
The event was sponsored by Baker Boyer Bank, which, with the industrious help of Lincoln High School students and adult volunteers who designed and built the bank’s parade entry, won the Overall Sweepstakes Award for best float.
The award was presented at the Saturday night rodeo to Jim Wilson and Victoria Weeks of Baker Boyer and Jeremy Gradwohl and several Lincoln students.
Other award winners are:
Community Floats: Baker Boyer, first, Walla Walla Latino Alliance, second, Walla Walla Gem & Mineral Society, third.
Commercial Floats: Community Bank, first.
Youth Floats: Walla Walla County 4-H, first.
Best Car: Blue Mountain Old Iron Club, first.
Best Community Award: Patriot Jeep, first.
Best Band or Drill Team: Walla Walla High School Marching Band, first.
Best Horse Group: Los Vaqueros del Valle, first.
Youth Horse/Drill Group: Walla Walla Wagonettes, first, Mighty Minis, second.
Adult Horse Drill Group: Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers, first, Blue Mountain Riders, second.
Adult Youth Group: Los Vaqueros del Valle, first, Walla Walla Coeboy Church, second, Umatilla Sage Riders, third.
Individual Equestrian: Jaime Galbreath, first.
Horse Mule Drawn: Jill Perrine, first.
Pooper Scoopers: Cowboy Church Scoopers, first; Wagon Wheelers, second.
Mounted Fair Court: Pendleton Round-Up Court, first, Miss Rodeo Oregon, second, Asotin County Court, third.
Non-mounted Fair Court: Columbia County Fair, first, Milton-Freewater Cinco de Mayo, second.
Directors and boards: Happy Canyon Board, first, Pendleton Round Up Board, second.
Trucks and Trailers: Asotin County Rodeo, first, Horse heaven Stage, second, Lewiston Roundup, third.
Coaches and Wagons: BF Stagecoach, WWFFD Stage, second, Chief Joseph Days, third.
Youth Band/Drill Team: Wa-Hi Marching Band, first, College Place football and cheerleaders, second, Latino Club, third.
Adult Band/Drill Team: Steppin Country, first, Chaquillas Ballet, second.
Community Service: Patriot Jeep, first, Walla Walla Sweet Roller Girls, second, Alliance for Homeless, third.
Senior Citizens: Park Plaza, first.
Novelty, includes clowns: Sparkle the Clown, first.
Commercial: Costume Creations, first, Sportsman’s Warehouse, second, St. Mary Women’s Services, third.
Classic 1957-1985: McKinney Farms, first.
Auto/Motorcycle/Tractor Club, WWHAC, first, Walla Walla Cruisers, second, Washington State Penitentiary Fire Truck, third.
Farm Equipment, Pape Machinery, first.
Shane is one of nine volunteer Walla Walla Fair Board directors. He oversees the Frontier Days Parade, gift shop, Native American activities and public relations. He and other Walla Walla Fair directors participate in the Pendleton Round-Up Westward Ho Parade representing the local fair.
Directors also include Charlie Barron, president; Kevin Smith, vice president; Sandi Rowe, secretary; Travis Locke, treasurer; Stan Bly, Jim Peterson, Mike Charlo and Darren Goble. Walla Walla County commissioners are also involved in fair activities and include Todd Kimball, Greg Tompkins and Jim Johnson.
