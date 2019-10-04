Anyone visiting the historic Fort Walla Walla Military Cemetery off Myra Road may notice the gleaming markers.
That’s because Sherilyn Jacobson has refurbished veterans’ markers and cleaned all the marble and granite headstones there as well as the 47 markers of World War II casualties, reported husband Neil Jacobson, adjutant with American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32.
Used longterm, typical power washers and stiff brushes damage natural stone. “Many think they are indestructible, but far from it,” Neil said.
Sherilyn uses D/2 Biological Solution, which dissolves molds, mosses and lichens that grow on natural stone.
Bronze can also be damaged if not properly attended to. For that the Jacobsons use a special wax after cleaning and, if needed, painting.
Although the service is free, donations for materials are gladly accepted through American Legion Post 32.
The Jacobsons would like to train volunteers to help in honoring fallen veterans.
Find out more at AmLegionPost32@charter.net or bookend@charter.net, attention Neil or Sherilyn.