Jolted out of deep sleep by New Year’s Eve fireworks exploding in our battleground, er, neighborhood, reminded me of gentler times when as kids we rang in the new year with handheld noisemakers.
Pop, jingle, clickety-clack, rooty-toot-toot. A chorus of “Auld Lang Syne.”
I just found some vintage noisemakers online. They were a little worse for wear, their tin bodies a bit dented and scratched, but with grinning clown faces and other celebratory symbols in bright, new, out-of-the-box bold primary colors.
Some contained dried peas or BBs inside to make ‘em rattle. Some jingled, others click-click-clicked when twirled by their wooden handles. Little clickers operated between two fingers croaked like frogs. Muted double reeds in horns softened the sound a bit, surely to appease adults within earshot. Blow tickler tooters unfurled air-filled tubes like long tongues with fringe at the end that waggled from forced air.
As research reveals, society evidently trotted out themed noisemakers for the Fourth of July and Halloween, too. Toys I found ranged from the 1920s to 1950s at least.
Because manufacturers’ marks are on the toys, several collectors online trace their noisemakers to Boston, to the Milton Bradley Co., Kirchof Toy Company and U.S. Metal Toy Mfg. Co.
The toys’ decorations were parties unto themselves. One vintage toy depicts revelers, champagne, bells and stars; another bears fruit hat-topped singer Carmen Miranda; or bowler-hatted comedian Stan Laurel; or jesters; or Micky and Minnie Mouse; bats, witches, cats and pumpkins; star-spangled Independence Day red, white and blue stripes; ballroom dancers or fairies.
And then there was a tradition to bash cookware together. This one escaped my childhood University District neighborhood in Seattle, but Carla, a lifelong friend who grew up at the same time in the city’s north end remembers doing so. Now she gets strange reactions when doing it where she lives.
“It was so calm here that I didn’t even bang pots and pans together (which always gets weird looks since apparently in Belgium that is not a thing),” she posted on Dec. 31 from her home there. It hasn’t emerged as a thing in my Walla Walla neighborhood either.
These revels stem from ancient times, said astronomer and anthropologist Anthony Aveni in the 2004 “The Book of the Year: A Brief History of Our Seasonal Holidays.” Many rituals “are designed to ward off evil spirits as we enter the darkest time of the year,” he said.
Kissing as the new year began was thought to bring good luck. “You want to be closest to those who support you,” he told Live Science in 2017.
Other traditions? Popping champagne corks at the stroke of midnight; dropping the glittering ball in Time Square while watchers count down. Anthony said cultures worldwide bang drums, light firecrackers and “beat the corners of their room to spook the spooky creatures lurking in the night.”
One of the chief purposes of fireworks, invented in the seventh century A.D. in China, was to ward off evil spirits. And after 2020, the year we just survived, that seems justified.
Rebehka Moreland in 2017 on awesome923.com looked into the issue of why pots and pans are beaten at midnight on Dec. 31. It was a tradition in her family, she said.
“Turns out, tons of people do the same exact thing. I thought we were just freaks running in our yard with pots and pans! It comes from an old superstition, people would make noises with their pots and pans to ward away evil spirits. Makes ... sense?” she wrote.
One of the coolest, goose-bump inducingest New Year’s Eve traditions takes place in Astoria, Ore., said friend Kam. “Fog horns. Any ships anchored in the Columbia River near Astoria would blow them at midnight. It’s an amazing thing to hear. I always loved hearing them.”
No doubt. As vehement as freight train whistles, the ships’ chest rattling horns echo over the river one after another. Jeff Daly recorded the sound and added images for a YouTube presentation of the harbor lights as the ships ring a Midnight Serenade on Dec. 31, 2014. I can’t imagine any evil spirits willing to tarry there. Do take a moment to listen at ubne.ws/2KLCdWb.
Nowadays, toy noisemakers are constructed from much flimsier, soon to be soggy and shredded paper and brittle plastic. You can get hand-clappers on long handles, horns, blow outs, cymbals, kazoos, cow bells, personalized party poppers, confetti poppers and mini flutes. Happy merry making.