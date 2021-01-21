The 2021 American Cancer Society Relay for Life is planned for Sept. 25, and organizers are looking for volunteers to put the revamped event together, said contact Merri Anne Huber in a release.
Free Zoom information sessions will be from 6:30-7:30 tonight Jan. 21 and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. , Jan. 24 Register at ubne.ws/2LPTehY.
With the changes, there will be be a family friendly picnic at Pioneer Park and local cancer survivors and caregivers will be honored.
A platform will be provided for local entertainers. Organizers plan to bring in food trucks and sell picnic baskets donated by partner organizations.
The volunteer team is open to all kinds of skills and talents for creative ideas to further shape the event, Merri Anne said. Those with an interest in marketing, social media, event logistics, entertainment, working with vendors, sponsorship and underwriting and procurement are welcome. The commitment would average one to three hours a week or up to 10 hours a month.
The event is significant, as Merri Anne said, because annually more than 36,000 Washingtonians — nearly 100 every day — are told they have cancer. “Odds are, you know someone who has been affected,” she said.
The American Cancer Society aids cancer patients in the Walla Walla Valley through the Cancer Information Center, access to care such as rides to treatments through the ACS Road to Recovery, and hotel stays through the ACS hotel voucher program.
ACS research uncovers new treatments and cures that are made available to cancer patients nationwide. Its mission is bolstered by raising funds, including at the Relay for Life Picnic at Pioneer Park.