Relay for Life benefit March 20

TEAM Relay’s American Cancer Society Shamrock Bingo event will raise funds for the upcoming Relay for Life Walla Walla this spring.
Bingo games will run from 6-8 p.m. March 20 in the Waitsburg Elementary School Multi-purpose Room, 184 Academy St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The cost is $1 per game for three cards. There are 20 games. Prizes, including cash and gift baskets and gift certificates will be awarded.
Soup, a roll, a drink and dessert will be available for $4. For more information, contact Karen Huwe at 509-386-6960.
Relay for Life Walla Walla will start at 10 a.m. May 30 in Pioneer Park. See ubne.ws/2Vf01o5 for participation details or contact Merri Anne Huber at merrianneh@charter.net.