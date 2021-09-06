Lucky Joe and Deanna Drazan.
The couple and their neighbors get to preview the Walla Walla High School band every year when the musicians march past, practicing for the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade.
They played “Yaga,” “Hand Clap” and the Wa-Hi Fight Song, said Wa-Hi band director Andrew Ueckert on Thursday, Sept. 2. “At tonight’s final practice at 6 p.m., the cheerleaders and dance team will join us in preparation for Saturday’s fair parade.
“Last night it appears the (sousaphone) section was having some fun with their lettering,” Joe observed. “I didn’t even notice it until Deanna pointed it out later.”
And there they were, blue bell covers on the brass instruments that spelled out “H” “A” “M” “-” in bold white letters.
“H A M is the sousaphones being silly,” Ueckert said. “One was missing last night but they usually spell WA-HI (flip the W over and it is an M).” One sousaphonist’s bell cover sports the hyphen.
Altogether there are 74 students on the band rosters, but not all of those marched in the parade. Twenty bandmates are seniors, with 16 juniors, 18 sophomores and 20 freshmen, Ueckert said.
Members started rehearsing on Aug. 16, and met, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Garrison Middle School gym and track because Wa-Hi construction is unfinished, “but getting closer,” Ueckert said.
The evening the Drazans caught the band rehearsing, Vicki Ueckert, Andrew’s wife, filled in for the second banner person who was unable to attend. Vicki also fits the students for their uniforms and does alterations as needed, Andrew said.
“She is amazing and very much keeps me on track. (That includes) helping us here at the new music facility putting number labels on all the new music lockers,” he said.