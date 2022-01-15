In recent weeks, the American Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals.
At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met, according to a release.
"The American Red Cross is facing a dangerously low blood supply. Our inventory is truly at crisis levels," said Betsy Robertson with the American Red Cross in a release.
With supplies so low, doctors must decide who receives blood transfusions and who must wait, according to the release.
Donors are needed now to address the critical need to give blood or platelets this winter. There's a bonus for doing this.
"In thanks, those who give in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.
Red Cross in Richland reports blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment now at redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Contending with COVID-19 has caused about a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood and ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Red Cross also reports the pandemic has contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.
“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross.
“Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”
Over the next month, about 64% of donation appointments remain unfilled in Central and Southeast Washington. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS/1-800-733-2767.
Volunteers are also needed to support critical blood collections across the country. Blood drive volunteers play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process.
Blood transportation specialists — another volunteer opportunity — provide a critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood to hospitals in communities across the country.
To volunteer to support Red Cross blood collections, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass, wherein donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
