American Red Cross is in urgent need of volunteer mental health counselors to lead Service to the Armed Forces Resiliency Workshops.

They are seeking master’s level or higher mental health professionals with an independent, clinical and unencumbered license.

These volunteers would lead a workshop of about one hour two times annually. Free virtual training will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 23.

for more details and to apply see redcross.org/volunteer Call American Red Cross Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist for Central Southeastern Washington Lynne Calmus at 509-316-1845 with additional questions.

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,