American Red Cross is in urgent need of volunteer mental health counselors to lead Service to the Armed Forces Resiliency Workshops.
They are seeking master’s level or higher mental health professionals with an independent, clinical and unencumbered license.
These volunteers would lead a workshop of about one hour two times annually. Free virtual training will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 23.
for more details and to apply see redcross.org/volunteer Call American Red Cross Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist for Central Southeastern Washington Lynne Calmus at 509-316-1845 with additional questions.