The American Red Cross carries out its mission with a force that's comprised of 90 percent volunteers, according to its website.
A variety of opportunities exist within the categories of Behind The Scenes, Boots on the Ground, Client Facing, Communications and Outreach, Finance and Fundraising, IT, Instructor/Presenter, Leadership and Team Empowerment.
Red Cross representative Lynne Calmus emailed that the agency is in need of volunteers who can help with customer service at blood drives throughout the community of Walla Walla.
"This is an ongoing need, but especially during the holidays. This is a wonderful way to meet people and help save lives at the same time," Lynne said.
The main qualification is great customer service, she added.
Volunteers will greet everyone, register them and make sure donors feel well before they leave. For more information about this volunteer position or to apply, go to redcross.org/volunteer and click the position Donor Ambassador. Lynne is available for more details at 509-316-1845.
Additionally, the Red Cross has an ongoing, critical need for blood and platelet donations amidst coronavirus uncertainties. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, go to RedCrossBlood.org.
The organization has a long history of helping others. Its model, the humanitarian Swiss Red Cross was founded in 1866 in Bern, Switzerland, to care for Swiss soldiers. It was introduced in this country, after famed nurse and civil rights advocate Clara Barton and others founded the American Red Cross on May 21, 1881, in Washington, D.C. Its work rang relevant to Clara, a teacher, patent clerk and self-trained hospital nurse during the American Civil War.
She learned about the Swiss-inspired global Red Cross network while traveling in Europe following the Civil War, and back home lobbied for the American Red Cross and for ratification of the Geneva Convention protecting the war-injured, which the U.S. ratified in 1882.
The American Red Cross' first domestic and overseas disaster relief efforts, aid to the U.S. military during the Spanish-American War from April 21–Aug. 13, 1898, and successful campaign to include peacetime relief work as part of the global Red Cross network happened under Clara's 23 years of leadership. This all happened before women had the vote.
Subsequently, the Red Cross was chartered by Congress in 1900 and 1905, the year after Clara resigned from the organization. The most recent version of the charter, adopted in May 2007, restates the organization's traditional purposes, including to give relief to and serve as a medium of communication between members of the American armed forces and their families and providing national and international disaster relief and mitigation.