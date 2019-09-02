An item in the Aug. 21 Etcetera column about the newly formed southeastchaplaincy.com service stated the Red Cross gives a three-night stay in a hotel or a $500 credit card in times of need.
Dixie Ferguson said clarification is needed in terms of what Red Cross can do.
Help is awarded on a case-by-case basis for emergency lodging, she said. Three nights is an average but can be extended or lessened due to circumstances.
A debit card, rather than a credit card, is issued loaded with varied balances depending on the losses.