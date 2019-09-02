Red Cross logo.jpg

An item in the Aug. 21 Etcetera column about the newly formed southeastchaplaincy.com service stated the Red Cross gives a three-night stay in a hotel or a $500 credit card in times of need.

Dixie Ferguson said clarification is needed in terms of what Red Cross can do. 

Help is awarded on a case-by-case basis for emergency lodging, she said. Three nights is an average but can be extended or lessened due to circumstances.  

A debit card, rather than a credit card, is issued loaded with varied balances depending on the losses.

Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313. 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Recommended for you