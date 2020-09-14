“What can we do about COVID-19,” mused members of Narcissa Rebekah Lodge No. 2.
Through the years, the philanthropic group has raised funds for a variety of projects that benefit area young people and so they connected with partners at the Walla Walla School District to see what action they could take, said Rebekah member Shirley Ruble in a release.
Most of the students in the district started online on Sept. 8 with face-to-face time with their teachers each day, said Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Christy Krutulis. She expects to see the students in person when the community’s coronavirus numbers come down.
Guests came from other lodges to a Lodge-hosted Christmas party and auction. Neita Stearns was from Schuyler Lodge No. 8 in Dayton; and Nancy Mills and Pat Aichele represented Integrity Lodge No. 75, Milton-Freewater. Auctioneer Robertta Hunt raised $250 in bids. A $36 cash donation was added for a total of $586.
Christy said the gift will go for the greatest need, to benefit the account that funds school supplies to K-8 students, especially during the coronavirus pandemic and pervasive homelessness. It is the Rebekahs’ way of helping those who need help the most, Shirley said.
“We are so thrilled to collaborate with the Narcissa Rebekahs and see the kindness and excitement shown for this project,” Christy said. “We were discussing the plans and before we knew it, the Rebekahs had it organized.”
Rebekahs sought donations in the community. “The response was enthusiastic and plentiful,” Shirley said. Kmart gave $100 in gift cards to purchase socks in toddler, small, medium and large sizes. Washington Odd Fellows Home residents, staff and families gave $300 to be used as needed.
Socks are one of the most requested items by people in transitional homelessness, but the least-often donated, Shirley said. Helpline, Salvation Army and thrift stores generally provide jeans, sweaters, shirts and slacks, but not underwear or socks.
To fill the void, the Rebekahs a year ago on March 18 launched a Sox in a Box drive for the school district. Children in the Homeless Education program live in shelters like the YWCA, Christian Aid Center, New Beginnings, with other families, in cars or on the street, Shirley said. Their needs are great: Clothing, especially socks and underwear, personal hygiene products, blankets and backpacks.
“The lodge set a goal of 400 pairs of socks. Little children come to school in tennis shoes with no socks in the cold and snowy weather. Socks are needed year round for good hygiene. No one at school wants to be recognized as a homeless child,” Shirley said.
Boxes for donations were located in the Washington Odd Fellows Home, in its East and West Care Centers, Assisted Living, the lobby and the Merriam and Clinton Apartments.
“Residents generously responded with packages of socks and/or cash donations,” Shirley said.
At the end of the drive on March 31, 2019, the Rebekahs gathered socks, gloves and hats for students experiencing homelessness. When the socks were counted, the goal of 400 pairs of socks was exceeded. There were 1,209 pairs of socks distributed from kindergarten-grade 12.
“It’s a testimony to their compassion and generosity,” said Rebekah Barbara Lechner.
Rebekahs’ Christmas party auction on Dec. 20, 2018, raised more than $200 for School District students in transitional homelessness.
The Homeless Fund is a source of money for coats, hoodies and jackets along with socks, underwear, hygiene products, laundry detergent and gift cards for new shoes.
Jeanne Elder, a Rebekah who crochets winter accessories, donated 14 hats with tassels to schools where homelessness is prevalent. According to Christy, about 215 students are homeless each year, Shirley said.
Intervention specialists at every school are the main contact for students in need. For example, if a student’s family lacks cooking utensils, the specialist can purchase them using federal funds.