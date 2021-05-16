Associates with the Keller Williams Realty Walla Walla office chose to “Give Where They Live” as part of RED Day, Keller Williams' annual nationwide day of service on Thursday, May 13, 2021, dedicated to renewing, energizing and donating to local communities.
As part of the RED Day effort, 12-15 realty, lenders and Title One company volunteers spent the day beautifying The Star Project at 321 Wellington Ave.
The crew repainted the nonprofit's front porch and handicap-accessible ramp, trimmed trees, spruced up the front landscape in new flowers, placed garden fabric and bark and also mowed weeds and pasture grass and sterilized that ground so the invasive plants won't grow back this season.
"It's been a long time since anything has been done for The Star Project," said longtime Realtor Peter Swant. "The Star Project doesn't get much funding, so we picked them as they would gain the most from our help."
Peter and his wife, Anne Swant, a retired teacher, started the Keller Williams office here a year ago in January. They couldn't participate in a beautification effort in the community in 2020 because of COVID-19, so they are gung ho about doing something this year, he said.
Peter Swant said the Tri-Cities branch of Keller Williams approached him and Anne about starting a satellite branch here. The company appealed to the Swants because of its emphasis on active community involvement.
"We're trying to help out the community that's been so good to us and our family and give back to them," he said.
The Star Project provides those being released from incarceration with tools essential to successfully reintegrate into the community as productive, contributing members.
“RED Day is built on the belief that people can and should come together to achieve extraordinary things to help others in the local community where our businesses are supported," said Keller Williams Walla Walla Team Leader/CEO Ericka Lalka.
“This year, we are honored to support the Star Project. RED Day just happens to be a one-day expression of the constant state of the Keller Williams culture. We see a need, discover who can meet it and get it done,”
Keller Williams Walla Walla, 8 W. Main St., is a full-service real estate firm. Keller Williams Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, has more than 1,070 offices and 190,000 associates.
Of note, Dayton real estate operation Blue Mountain Realtors and Blue Mountain Farm & Ranch aligned with Keller Williams Realty, the U-B reported in August 2020.