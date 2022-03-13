A lot of energy and time can go into efforts to help others, and often those doing the work don’t know how they affect others.
Peggy Needham, Reach Out Walla Walla behavior health program coordinator with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, is such a person.
“A lot of times, we do not see or hear of the impact we have made on another person. We implement evidence-based prevention programs, run media campaigns, provide educational trainings, all in order to help our community be healthy and thriving. We organize, conduct and evaluate our programs, but we sometimes wonder — are we truly making a difference?” she emailed Reach Out coalition members.
But she was recently approached by a person who told her that her efforts worked.
As part of its campaign to break down stigma surrounding mental illness and addiction, Reach Out Walla Walla posted yellow and black banners on Main Street in 2021.
This person told Needham that a client who was determined to end his life saw the "You Are Not Alone" banners downtown at read, "For help, text the message HEAL to 741741."
Those seeking assistance can also access 1-800-273-8255 and suicidepreventionlifeline.org for English and 1-888-628-9454 and prevenciondelsuicidio.org for Spanish.
“He realized that he mattered, he was not alone, and that he couldn’t be replaced. He called his therapist to say, ‘I need help, I am really struggling,’” Needham said.
“That man is still alive and getting the help that he needs and deserves,” she said in a note expressing gratitude to coalition members who are serving such an important role in the community.
“You, as coalition members, may not see immediate results, but it is working, one individual, one community at a time,” she said.
For more details, reach Needham at 509-524-2684 or pneedham@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
