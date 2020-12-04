201204_car radio-daniel-von-appen-unsplash.jpg
Buy Now

KHSS 100.7 FM will air seasonal Christmas music during the Holiday Parade of Lights Driving Tour through Walla Walla Saturday evening.

 Photo courtesy of DANIEL VON APPEN via unsplash.com

KHSS 100.7 FM is jumping into the spirit of the season by airing a few hours of commercial-free Advent/Christmas music during the Holiday Parade of Lights Driving Tour through Walla Walla Saturday.

Motorists on the tour from 6-8 p.m., sponsored by  Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and Nelson Construction, can tune into KHSS 100.7 FM from 5:30 to about 9 p.m., said Two Hearts Communications/KHSS radio co-owner Rod Fazzari.

A map of lighted homes and businesses is available at ubne.ws/3fP4y8S. Happy motoring and listening!

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at 509-526-8313 or

annieeveland@wwub.com.

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,