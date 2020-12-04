KHSS 100.7 FM is jumping into the spirit of the season by airing a few hours of commercial-free Advent/Christmas music during the Holiday Parade of Lights Driving Tour through Walla Walla Saturday.
Motorists on the tour from 6-8 p.m., sponsored by Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and Nelson Construction, can tune into KHSS 100.7 FM from 5:30 to about 9 p.m., said Two Hearts Communications/KHSS radio co-owner Rod Fazzari.
A map of lighted homes and businesses is available at ubne.ws/3fP4y8S. Happy motoring and listening!