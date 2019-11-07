Nov. 2 dawned brisk and chill — about 45 degrees — when around 50 participants saddled up for R.I.D.E.R. of Washington motorcycle group’s 39th annual Toy Run.
Assembled participants rendezvoused at Super One for the jaunt over to St. Vincent de Paul on Main Street before noon, bearing new, unwrapped toys for children ages birth through early teens.
Upon delivery of the gifts, participants enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies before heading over to Eagles Aerie 26 on Second Avenue “for some of the best chili ever & the opportunity to bid on someone else’s junk” for charity.
Marianne Allessio reported the feed was a hit again this year, allowing the group to donate $250 to charity.
Find out more about the group from President Tom Varnell at 541-980-9341.
Hey, baby, it’s cold outside
With the chilly weather, Helpline is again holding its annual blanket and warm clothing drive.
“October was one of the coldest on record and coats and blankets were in high demand here at Helpline — leaving our shelves pretty bare and winter isn’t even here yet,” according to the agency’s website.
Homeless and indigent individuals and families struggle more during colder fall and winter months, it noted.
To aid those most in need stay warm this fall and winter, donate blankets, sleeping bags, coats, hats, gloves and other cold weather clothing, in clean and reasonable condition, to the Helpline office at 1520 Kelly Place, Suite 180, in the Walla Walla County Community Services Building across from Hampton Inn on The Dalles Military Road.
The need is greatest for full-size blankets and warm coats.
Helpline is the primary screening and referral agency in Walla Walla County for emergency social services. For more information, call 529-3377, ext. 7733.