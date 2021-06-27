Walla Walla native Sharon Ledbetter, now of Clarkston, fulfilled a wish to combine awarding Quilts of Valor to veterans from her birthplace with a Pacific Northwest wine country experience for fellow quilters from out of state.
Looking for vintners from this area who are military veterans, she discovered the owner-operators of Aluvé and Smoky Rose Cellars.
Her husband, the late Bill Ledbetter, was a KC-135 stratotanker crew chief, making the awards to JJ and Kelly Menozzi especially poignant, she said.
The Menozzis of Aluvé winery were wrapped in their Quilts of Valor in a joint ceremony. JJ, an F16 pilot, retired as a colonel. Kelly, a KC-135 pilot, retired as a lieutenant colonel.
JJ and Kelly met while serving in the U.S. Air Force and now co-own and operate their winery. The couple chose the name of the winery by combining Italian words that mean winged grape. It symbolizes the connection between two of their passions, flying for their country and sharing great wine.
QOV honoree Air Force veteran Josh Roznowski served as a meteorologist and retired as a master sergeant. He owns Smoky Rose with wife, Jodi Roznowski, and sister Amy Roznowski, a current lieutenant colonel and the sixth female Cobra helicopter pilot in the history of the Marine Corps. The Roznowski parents, Bill and Jill, help out.
Accompanying Ledbetter for the awards were three members of the Lewis Clark Quilts of Valor group Kelly McKeehan, Lori Kutch and Sandy Berg, and QOV volunteer and retired Navy commander from Maryland Marianne Elliott, and QOV volunteer from Illinois Myra Coddens.
Ledbetter’s father, Harold Huber, and grandparents, Lloyd Huber and Catherine Plucker, were born in Walla Walla. Plucker family members still reside in the Touchet/Walla Walla area, Ledbetter said.