Quilt guild's Operation Face Mask: Help wanted

The need is dire right here in Walla Walla for supplies that support medical professionals on the front lines treating patients with COVID-19.
Stories abound from around the world about desperate shortages of hospital gowns, face shields and particularly respiratory N95 face masks.
To illustrate the scenario, California Gov. Gavin Newsom told news agencies his state is radically ramping up procurement of safety gear from around the U.S. and the world.
”One billion gloves to procure, 500 million N95 masks, some 200 million shields — you get the picture,” Newsom said at a press conference. He said states are competing with each other for the same limited medical supplies.
Just as the world responded not too many months ago with knitted, crocheted and sewn pouches, nests and blankets for animals displaced during the devastating fires in Australia, sewing face masks at home has come to the fore. It rings of home front efforts made during World War I to provide troops with such gear as handknit socks and scarves.
A local Operation Face Mask project is up and running, coordinated by Carol Lee, a newer member of the Walla Walla Valley Quilt Guild, which is sponsoring it.
“I’d like to get a lot more sewists outside the quilt guild to join us. We need more people and are in need of thousands more masks. As the need keeps growing, we keep sewing,” she said.
Members of the Walla Walla guild wanted to make some masks, she said. They were fielding requests for masks from Spokane and Tri-Cities, but guilds there are jumping in to help with the need.
Meanwhile, Providence St. Mary Medical Center assembled about 10,000 masks in kits of about 40 masks each and passed them out to sewers here on Wednesday.
They are using their own specifications and materials, but don’t have elastic, Carol said. So those are being sewn and elastic will be added later.
When Carol pulled up to Providence Urgent Care at St. Mary’s south campus, she said the line of cars going in to pick up kits was backed up almost to South Second Avenue.
“That was really good to see. The kits are a stop gap, until they can get real materials.”
She mentioned the need beyond St. Mary. The fire departments, nursing homes, VA Medical Center — “thousands of masks are needed and there are not enough sewers.”
Most sewists are using their own stashes and local quilt shops have donated fabric. Other people can’t sew right now and have donated their supplies, Carol said.
The fabric masks can be washed and reused, Carol said. The fabric should be clean, 100 percent tightly woven cotton and will be going over N95 masks to help extend their usefulness, others will be just going over faces, and are held on the ears with elastic loops.
The dilemma is “everybody’s out of elastic.” Carol said. But the YouTube tutorials for how to make the masks may suggest using ties instead, made from store-bought or handmade bias tape.
Carol said donations of elastic cording of 1/8th- and 1/4th-inch and even wider elastic, which can be cut lengthwise are needed. Bias tape binding, too. She said delivery of elastic from Amazon.com is scheduled out to mid-May.
“There are so many people out there and everybody wants to help,” Carol said. “There are a lot of us sewists out there willing to do it. But we need more people to sew. It’s so sad that we have to do this on our own and the government won’t get off their duffs and act,” she added.
She said Walla Walla Sew & Vac, has been fabulous for collecting and distributing completed masks and for fabric. And fellow guild member Marianne Allessio is also involved in distribution, Carol said.
“Sew & Vac owners Josh and Tara — she’s a member of WWQG — have gone over and above what you’d expect a business to do.”