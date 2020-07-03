Quarantine aside, Walla Walla Community College Zooms theater courses

The show must go on and Walla Walla Community College Community Education will make this possible, despite the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, by offering three virtual theater courses and subsequent performances this summer.
“We decided not to cancel. Instead we thought we could offer students a rich and meaningful experience while exploring a new medium,” said WWCC vocal music instructor Julie A. Jones, in a release.
Onome, who uses one name, will be involved in the courses as visiting guest artist. Her bio online notes her name sounds like “On a May” afternoon.
She is a vocalist and interdisciplinary sound artist of Nigerian Urhobo heritage who incorporates improvisation into her vocal/sound art practice to expand consciousness, creativity and personal development.
Through audience-interactive performances, workshops and sound installations, Onome “embodies joy, enchantment and infinite possibility,” according to her bio.
She earned a master’s in fine arts in performance studies at Pratt Institute and has performed in theater festivals, recited sound poetry at hundreds of venues and recorded soundscapes for podcasts and film scores.
She is a partner artist at Carnegie Hall with the voice ensemble, Moving Star. She runs Lush Tongue, a project where voice, inspiration, self-discovery, connection and contemplative inquiry converge through singing — via sound healing sessions, workshops, vocal coaching, retreats and concerts. She facilitates community vocal immersions at concert halls, galleries, museums, schools, cultural centers, shelters, prisons, parks, churches, wherever voices gather.
Classes, all conducted on Zoom, are:
Virtual Youth Musical Theatre Experience 2020, for students ages 10-14. Creating the Five-Day Musical will be July 20-24, 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for the one-week course. Instructors will be Julie, Kristin Vining, Anna Newbury and Onome.
Virtual Teen & Adult Musical Theatre Experience 2020, ages 14 and older: Finding Your Project: working with words that matter to you, will be offered July 27-Aug. 7, 5-7 p.m. Cost is $100 for the two-week course. Instructors will be Kevin Loomer, Julie, Kristin, Anna and Onome. Assistance will be given to help participants find their project and work with words meaningful for each student.
Virtual Women + Musical Theatre Experience 2020, women and nonbinary folks ages 18 and older: Finding Your Artistic Voice will be offered Aug. 10-14, 7-9 p.m. Cost is $50 for the one-week course. Instructors will be Julie, Kristin, Anna and Onome. Participants will connect, commune and collaborate while creating a piece together.
Registration is open at WWCC Community Education, see ubne.ws/3ge6RBA. Scholarship assistance is available.
All participants will enjoy small group and individualized instruction, song composition, writing, acting, collaboration, movement and vocal exploration.
Each class will share a performance at the end of course.